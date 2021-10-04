Did Bill Belichick Drop The Ball With This First-Half Decision Vs. Bucs?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick made not one, but two debatable fourth-down decisions Sunday night in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Belichick’s decision to attempt a 56-yard field goal in the final minute rather than keep his offense on the field on fourth-and-3 has been scrutinized in the wake of New England’s 19-17 defeat. But the Patriots coach made another questionable choice late in the first half.

Facing fourth-and-2 from the Buccaneers’ 44-yard line, Belichick opted to take an intentional delay of game, then punt rather than trying for a first down. Tom Brady’s Bucs offense took over at its own 5-yard line and swiftly drove downfield before stalling near the red zone and settling for a Ryan Succop field goal.

The field goal cut New England’s lead to 7-6 just before halftime.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats’ win probability model, Belichick decreased the Patriots’ chances of winning by 5.1 percentage points by not going for it on fourth down.

From NFL.com:

“Belichick is known for his mastery of the middle eight, i.e., the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. On Sunday night, however, Belichick and the numbers were not aligned — and it cost the Patriots.