Did Dan Campbell Really Just Cry After Lions’ Heartbreaking Loss?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Lions were dealt yet another heartbreaking loss, this time against the Minnesota Vikings, and it had head coach Dan Campbell all up in his feels Sunday afternoon.

The Lions, who lost a Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens following a record-setting field goal by Justin Tucker, watched as the foot of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph handed them a 19-17 defeat this time around.

It was a bit tougher to swallow after D’Andre Swift scored on a seven-yard touchdown, before Detroit went for, and converted, a two-point conversion to take a 17-16 with just 37 seconds left in regulation. The Lions responded by covering 46 yards in the next four plays before Joseph’s 54-yard kick.

“When you see your players give all that they have and they lose that way, it’s tough,” Campbell said, fighting back tears. “You don’t want that for them.

“But we’ll be better for it. And again, credit Minnesota, but we made the one mistake that cost us, you know?,” Campbell said. “So, ultimately we didn’t do enough to win. But I was proud of them. And I love the fight they had in them. And I love the grit.”

You can listen to it here.

The Lions fell to 0-5 with the loss. They are one of just two teams (Jacksonville Jaguars) who have yet to win a game during the 2021 season.