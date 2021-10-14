Dodgers Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A trip to the National League Championship Series is on the line Thursday night in the Bay Area.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are set to meet at Oracle Park for Game 5 of their National League Division Series. The winner earns the opportunity to battle the Atlanta Braves for the NL pennant.

Logan Webb, who tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in Game 1, will be on the mound for the NL West champions. The right-hander will be opposite LA starter Julio Urias.

The visiting Dodgers are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 7.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Giants Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS