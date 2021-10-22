‘Don’t Let Us Win Tonight’; Kevin Millar At Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the Boston Red Sox will have a good-luck charm in attendance Friday night in Houston.

The Sox need two wins to keep their season alive an advance to the World Series. Their first attempt to stave off elimination will come Friday night when they take on the Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, which they trail 3-2.

Field level at Minute Maid Park was packed with media and players alike during the pregame, and among them was former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar.

He, of course, is known for his legendary “Don’t let us win tonight” quote before Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The rest, as they say, is history.

First pitch for Red Sox-Astros Game 6 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN starting at 7. NESN also will have an hour of postgame coverage immediately following the final out.