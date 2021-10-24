Don’t Read Into Panthers’ Decision To Bench Sam Darnold Vs. Giants

Darnold threw for just 111 yards Sunday

Sam Darnold spent most of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game on the Carolina Panthers’ bench. But his time as a starter isn’t over, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule told reporters after the Panthers’ 25-3 loss to the New York Giants that Darnold will remain the team’s starting quarterback moving forward, though he was pulled in favor of backup signal-caller P.J. Walker early in the final frame.

Darnold threw for 111 yards on 16-for-25 passing and one interception in the loss. Rhule said the decision to replace him under center came in an effort to provide a “spark” to a fledgling offense that accounted for 200 total yards.

Walker finished 3-of-14 for 33 yards.

Considering what the Panthers gave up to acquire Darnold via trade from the New York Jets, they haven’t exactly gotten as great of a return on their investment. It took a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-rounders in 2022 to acquire the fallen Jets quarterback, then decided to pass on Justin Fields, who was still available when they drafted at No. 8.

Darnold entered Sunday with a 47.2 quarterback rating, which ranks 23rd in the league. The Panthers now are 3-4 on the year.

