Drew Brees Offers Congratulatory Remarks As Tom Brady Breaks Record

Drew Brees was in attendance for “Sunday Night Football” and got to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady break his record for career passing yards.

Brees, the longtime New Orleans Saints signal-caller turned NBC analyst, offered his congratulatory remarks following Brady’s record-setting pass to wideout Mike Evans in the first quarter.

“Congratulations @tombrady on breaking the NFL All-Time Yardage Record!” Brees posted to Instagram. “We have had some epic battles over the years, but more importantly, have been able to develop a great friendship along the way. Some may be surprised what you are doing at age 44, but I am not. Your commitment and dedication to this game, your team, and to being the very best, are second to none. Very few realize the stress, sacrifice and struggle it takes to play the QB position for so many years. You continue to put greatness on display and bring out the best in those around you. Enjoy the moment as you have earned it!”

Brady entered the game needing 68 yards to surpass Brees, who threw for 80,358 yards in his career.

The New England Patriots commemorated Brady’s achievement with a message on the video board and an in-stadium announcement.