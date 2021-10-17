Dusty Baker Invokes ‘Gladiator’ When Explaining Astros’ Off-Day Plan

The Houston Astros badly need to bounce back Monday, and their manager is making sure they are well-fed on the eve of the American League Championship Series Game 3.
With their loss Saturday to the Boston Red Sox, the Astros head to Fenway Park with the series tied at one game apiece and the pitching staff in shambles.
Houston had the option to work out in Boston its day off, but manager Dusty Baker decided against his team doing anything in Boston on Sunday other than having a good meal.
Why? Because of the movie “Gladiator”.
“You ever seen ‘Gladiator?'” Baker said, via The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. “There’s a good meal before the fight.”
Infallible logic.
