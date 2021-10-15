EchoStor Technologies Returns As Sponsor Of ‘Bruins Face-Off Live’

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON (October 14, 2021) ? EchoStor Technologies, the Hopkinton, Massachusetts based Information Technology company specializing in aligning corporations? technology with their business, has returned to NESN as the presenting sponsor of Bruins Face-Off LIVE. As the presenting sponsor of Bruins Face-Off LIVE, EchoStor Technologies will debut its first new branding initiative in the company?s 16 year history, plus will integrate in-studio logo presence, customized features, and brand representation in NESN?s Bruins game coverage. As part of the partnership, NESN will also develop a television commercial for EchoStor Technologies.

“We are excited to return to NESN for our seventh year as the presenting sponsor of Bruins Face Off Live,” said John Dooley, CEO EchoStor Technologies. “As a New England company, we couldn’t think of a better platform to show off our new first new look in EchoStor’s 16 years in business.”

“It gives us great pride to renew our partnership with EchoStor Technologies as presenting sponsor of one of our keystone shows ? Bruins Face-Off Live,” said Cosmina Schulman, SVP of Broadcast and Digital Partnerships. “The show brings fans one step closer to the on-ice action, and is an incredible platform to bring such a premier partner to life. Their commitment to bringing expertise and technology to their business partners is as unmatched as our dedication to bringing in-depth, exclusive coverage to our loyal Bruins fans.”

Bruins Face-Off LIVE presented by EchoStor Technologies airs 30 minutes before every NESN televised Boston Bruins game to deliver up-to-date news, analysis and exclusive interviews with Bruins executives, coaches and players. The show is hosted by Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) and Sophia Jurksztowicz (@sjurksztowicz) with studio analysts Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe), Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft (@AndrewRaycroft)