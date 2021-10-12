NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez came to play during Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Rodriguez battled all the way through a 17-pitch at-bat to strike out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Austin Meadows for the first out of the third inning. According to MLB, it’s the longest postseason at-bat since 1988, when pitch counts were first tracked.

Meadows fouled off three straight pitches to start the at-bat, then Rodriguez fired off three balls, but he wasn’t going down easily. After 10 more foul balls, Rodriguez caught him swinging on an 81.7 mph slider.

Check out this visualization of the at-bat from Baseball Savant:

And of course, it’s even more fun to see it on video:

The 17-pitch battle between Eduardo Rodriguez and Austin Meadows is the longest by pitches in a #postseason PA since at least 1988 (when pitch count data started being tracked). pic.twitter.com/zjEdbzXUcf — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 11, 2021

It was Rodriguez’s fifth strikeout of the night.