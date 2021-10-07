Eleven Players You Should Watch During 2021-22 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021-22 NHL season is upon us, and there are a slew of players we should be keeping our eye on.

While some on our list are proven veterans, there still is a fair share of young players, all of whom are coming off a shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Regardless, there are many storylines surrounding some teams and their rosters — whether it be due to injury or if they can continue their momentum as they get older.

Here are 11 players to watch for this season.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

There’s a lot of controversy surrounding Eichel and the Sabres. Buffalo and the star forward reportedly are at odds over how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. He failed his physical in September and was stripped of his captaincy after a summer that was filled with trade rumors. The latest update came Wednesday morning, when TSN’s Darren Dreger revealed Eichel’s “medical file has helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation,” and that both the Sabres and Eichel are hopeful for a resolution in the near future. Whether Eichel plays this season remains to be seen, but his saga alone is worth keeping an eye on.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

DeBrusk had a rough go of it for the Bruins last season and found himself a healthy scratch in the Stanley Cup playoffs against the New York Islanders. But the winger is ready to make an impact for Boston and has impressed during the preseason. If DeBrusk can reach his potential and become the player many believe him to be, then the Bruins will boast a very dangerous third line.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid has hit 100-plus points in four separate NHL seasons, including a shortened 2020 due to COVID-19 when he amassed 105 points in just 56 games. We’ll see if he can beat his career-high 116 as he continues to be a force for the Oilers each and every season.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Caufield appeared in more Stanley Cup playoff games for Montreal last year than regular season ones, and will get his first taste of a full schedule. The Canadiens did add some depth this summer, but Caufield figures to have a top-six rule as he looks to build on an impressive end to the 2020-21 campaign.