ESPN Delivers Bold Prediction For Primetime Bucs-Patriots Matchup

Virtually all of the attention for Sunday night’s highly anticipated contest at Gillette Stadium is being fixated on Tom Brady, and understandably so.

But the tall task that awaits the New England Patriots in Week 4 goes well beyond the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Tampa Bay boasts a defense that has the ability to be flat-out frightening. The Buccaneers have been susceptible to the pass early this season — largely due to key injuries in the secondary — but their front seven remains one of the best in all of football.

ESPN believes the unit will make life difficult for Mac Jones in the first primetime start of his young NFL career.

“The Buccaneers will match their season sack total with three of the Patriots’ Mac Jones,” Jenna Laine wrote. “‘I love playing rookie quarterbacks,’ outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. He added, ‘I wanna win every week, but I have an extra chip on my shoulder this week,’ referring to Brady’s homecoming trip back to Foxborough.”

