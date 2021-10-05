ESPN Highlights Patriots’ ‘Biggest Surprise’ Through Four Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Everyone knew Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was going to encounter growing pains in the early goings of his rookie season, but many thought those struggles would be subdued by a great offensive line.

But through four weeks of the 2021 season, New England’s O-line hasn’t done the QB many favors.

The Patriots’ offensive line woes are a multi-faceted issue. Not only is Jones taking over four hits per game on average, but New England also hasn’t been able to get the ground game going. In fact, Bill Belichick’s team put together a historically bad rushing performance Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There have been a handful of surprises for the Patriots as we reach the quarter mark of the campaign, but ESPN believes the offensive line shortcomings are the most prominent.

“The group of Isaiah Wynn (LT), Mike Onwenu (LG), David Andrews (C), Shaq Mason (RG) and Trent Brown (RT) was supposed to be a strength of the Patriots’ offense, but rookie QB Mac Jones has taken 34 hits through four games,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Also, the running game has been inconsistent, as evidenced by gaining minus-1 yard on eight carries Sunday night against the Buccaneers. Brown’s right calf injury, which has knocked him out of action for everything but the first series of the season, has been a factor in the performance, but is far from the only reason for the struggle.”

Perhaps Week 5 will serve as a confidence booster for the Patriots’ O-line. New England on Sunday will visit the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-fewest sacks in the league and allowed the fifth-most rushing yards through four weeks.