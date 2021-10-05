Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL season continues rolling along, and so too does fantasy football action.

Four weeks generally is enough time to get a sense of how good (or not-so-good) your team is. And while it’s around this time the wire starts really drying up, there still are some good finds to be had.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (38% owned)

OK, so it’s time to stop messing around. Pick up Darnold if he’s still available in your league.

Darnold looks like a new man now that he’s free from the Jets, becoming an efficient passer who also can do damage on the ground, as well. He only has five touchdowns in the air, with three interceptions, but has thrown for 1,189 yard already — and the five rushing scores he has makes him a valuable fantasy add.

Other quarterbacks to target: Jared Goff (DET), Jameis Winston (NO), Daniel Jones (NYG)

Running back: Damien Williams, Chicago Bears (8% owned)

Williams hasn’t had that productive of a year, but the reason we roll with him here is because when David Montgomery went down, the Bears turned to Williams — and he performed well.