Fenway Park Goes Bananas After Rafael Devers Sparks Third-Inning Rally

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers started a two-out, third-inning rally in which Boston sent rocket after rocket at the Green Monster during Monday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox, who batted around the order during the third inning, scored five runs on six hits with one walk to take a 5-0 lead after three frames.

Devers got it going with a three-run home run to center field. It scored Christian Vázquez (lead-off single) and Kyle Schwarber (walk).

Right on Hereford, left on Boylston, straight to center ? pic.twitter.com/B8Ot4DWwKC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

Then it was Alex Verdugo who hit an RBI double off the Green Monster to score Xander Bogaerts from first base (two-out single).

J.D. Martinez then stepped up to the plate and connected on a run-scoring single to score Verdugo from second base.

Rounding out the 5-run inning with Dugie and J.D. ? pic.twitter.com/VoxD5h9sMM — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

And Hunter Renfroe then sounded a double off the Green Monster himself. Martinez was held up at third base on Renfroe’s hit, however, likely due to the ankle injury he has been dealing with.