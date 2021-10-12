Fenway Park Goes Bananas After Rafael Devers Sparks Third-Inning Rally

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers started a two-out, third-inning rally in which Boston sent rocket after rocket at the Green Monster during Monday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox, who batted around the order during the third inning, scored five runs on six hits with one walk to take a 5-0 lead after three frames.
Devers got it going with a three-run home run to center field. It scored Christian Vázquez (lead-off single) and Kyle Schwarber (walk).
Then it was Alex Verdugo who hit an RBI double off the Green Monster to score Xander Bogaerts from first base (two-out single).
J.D. Martinez then stepped up to the plate and connected on a run-scoring single to score Verdugo from second base.
And Hunter Renfroe then sounded a double off the Green Monster himself. Martinez was held up at third base on Renfroe’s hit, however, likely due to the ankle injury he has been dealing with.
Vázquez made the third out of the inning as he struck out with runners on second and third. All told, it was an offensive display that sent Fenway Park into an all-out uproar.
That run support certainly will be appreciated by Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox pitching staff. Rodriguez retired all nine batters he faced during the first three frames to help keep the Rays off the board.