Five Biggest Factors That Led To Patriots’ Comeback Win Vs. Texans

For 32 minutes Sunday, the New England Patriots looked worse than they had all season.

There was ugliness in every phase. On offense, they couldn’t hold onto the ball. On defense, they couldn’t stop, of all people, third-string rookie quarterback Davis Mills. They even were missing kicks on special teams.

After a Mac Jones interception on the second snap of the second half and a 37-yard flea-flicker touchdown two plays later, New England trailed 22-9 against a Houston Texans team that almost surely will be picking near the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Then, a switch flipped. A trick-play Texans punt careened off one of their own players’ helmets, and the Patriots rallied. They rattled off 16 unanswered points — scoring on each of their final four possessions — to win 25-22 and avoid what would have been a potentially insurmountable 1-4 start to the season.

It was the first successful comeback of Jones’ NFL career, earning the rookie postgame plaudits from head coach Bill Belichick and captains David Andrews and Matthew Slater. But though Jones completed 12 of his final 13 passes in the win — and 76.7% overall — this wasn’t a case of a quarterback singlehandedly carrying his team to victory.

After reviewing Sunday’s game film, here are the five biggest factors that contributed to New England’s come-from-behind win:

THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE

The biggest of New England’s many first-half problems was its inability to get off the field on defense. The Texans converted six of their first nine third downs, including one via penalty. And on the three they didn’t — a third-and-5, a third-and-15 and a third-and-17 — they picked up the necessary yardage on fourth down. Those conversions allowed Houston’s Mills-led offense to go touchdown, touchdown field goal to open the game.