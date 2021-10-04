NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees got the best of the Boston Red Sox and nearly crushed their playoff hopes the last time the teams locked horns at Fenway Park.

Now, Boston has an opportunity to exact revenge, as the Red Sox will host the Yankees on Tuesday night in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game, a winner-take-all showdown for the right to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series.

The Yankees delivered a haymaker in the form of a three-game sweep in Boston on Sept. 24-26. The Red Sox felt the residual effects in their ensuing series in Baltimore, dropping two of three to the woeful Orioles, but they bounced back this past weekend in Washington, rattling off three straight wins over the punchless Nationals to secure their spot in the Major League Baseball postseason.

The Red Sox and Yankees finished with identical records (92-70) during the regular season, eight games behind the Rays (100-62) in the AL East, but Boston earned the AL’s top wild-card spot and the opportunity to host Tuesday’s clash by virtue of its head-to-head record (10-9) against New York.

The Yankees’ three recent victories over the Red Sox came amid a seven-game winning streak for the Bronx Bombers. New York dropped three of its final five games, though, including two of three to Tampa Bay over the weekend. So, it’s not like the Yankees are flying high, even though they’ve come a long way since stumbling to finish August and open September.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox on Tuesday night, while Gerrit Cole will take the ball for the Yankees. One might suggest that gives New York a slight edge — Cole is destined for another top-five Cy Young finish — but there are several reasons why Boston will extend its playoff life with a win.

1. Nathan Eovaldi is made for this moment.

Although Eovaldi’s epic relief effort against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series stands out as a trademark performance, the rest of his playoff run that year — his first foray into postseason baseball — shouldn’t be overlooked. He owns a 1.61 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP in six career playoff appearances (two starts) spanning 22 1/3 innings. Small sample size? Sure. But dominant nonetheless.