Bruins Takeaways: Five Thoughts From Boston’s Loss Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins finally got back in action with their second game of the season Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

It didn’t go Boston’s way, though. Between unsteady goaltending and some tough defense, the Bruins fell 6-3 to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

While the longer layoff probably didn’t help the Bruins much in terms of trying to get into a groove, they still did not play their best hockey.

Here are a few takeaways from Wednesday’s loss.

Jeremy Swayman was bound to have a bad game

Swayman caught the attention of many when he entered the NHL unexpectedly last season with his strong play, confidence and poise. The rookie also had a strong start in Boston’s 3-1 season opening win against the Dallas Stars but he had his worst start Wednesday.

He gave up five goals on 24 shots and certainly wasn’t at his best. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gave a blunt assessment of Swayman’s performance, saying that they needed more from him. It’s nothing to dwell on considering he was bound to have a bad start at some point during his career.

Swayman will have to wait to try to rebound from his outing. Linus Ullmark will make his Bruins debut against his former Buffalo Sabres team on Friday night.