Floyd Mayweather Supports Kyrie Irving’s COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving has a high-profile supporter in Floyd Mayweather.

The boxing legend shared a video Monday in which he offered his support to the Brooklyn Nets guard, who currently is away from the team due to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Irving opposes vaccine mandates and reportedly has taken the stance in order to be a “voice for the voiceless.” However, this puts him at odds with the Nets, who have decided he won’t play until he either receives a vaccine or New York City lifts its mandate.

” … America is the land of the free,” Mayweather said. “Freedom of speech, freedom of religion and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices. An enslaved mind follows the crowd.

“Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’ Respect to you, Kyrie, and power to the people.”

Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021

Mayweather previously hadn’t expressed a position on vaccines and/or mandates, but it’s now clear where he stands.

The Irving-less Nets have started their season at 2-2. Their chances of competing for Eastern Conference supremacy would be better with the star point guard in tow, but their standoff will continue for now.