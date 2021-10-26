Floyd Mayweather Supports Kyrie Irving’s COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Kyrie Irving has a high-profile supporter in Floyd Mayweather.
The boxing legend shared a video Monday in which he offered his support to the Brooklyn Nets guard, who currently is away from the team due to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Irving opposes vaccine mandates and reportedly has taken the stance in order to be a “voice for the voiceless.” However, this puts him at odds with the Nets, who have decided he won’t play until he either receives a vaccine or New York City lifts its mandate.
” … America is the land of the free,” Mayweather said. “Freedom of speech, freedom of religion and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices. An enslaved mind follows the crowd.
“Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’ Respect to you, Kyrie, and power to the people.”
Mayweather previously hadn’t expressed a position on vaccines and/or mandates, but it’s now clear where he stands.
The Irving-less Nets have started their season at 2-2. Their chances of competing for Eastern Conference supremacy would be better with the star point guard in tow, but their standoff will continue for now.