NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are now 3-2 after falling to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Bruins center Curtis Lazar returned to the lineup, but the B’s were outscored by the Panthers 4-1.

The season still is young, and while the Bruins are plagued by injuries, the Panthers are red-hot, becoming the 14th team in league history to start 7-0 in the regular season.