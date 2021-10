NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense continued its cold streak and ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Bruins were shut out for the first time this season and despite the return of B’s defensemen Jakub Zboril, the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes 3-0 to conclude their disappointing road trip.

Looking forward, the Bruins return home to face the Florida Panthers on Saturday.