Jonathan Papelbon definitely was a unique relief pitcher.

The former Boston Red Sox great thrived during his time donning the red and white across seven seasons to the tune of four All-Star Game appearances and a World Series win in 2007.

Papelbon didn’t stop there with two more All-Star selections throughout the remainder of his career and retired after the 2016 Major League Baseball season with a career 2.44 ERA and a 41-36 record.

The right-hander joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Hall-of-Famer Jim Rice to discuss his approach on the mound.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.