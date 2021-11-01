NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin González finally got his moment.

The former Red Sox utilityman, now with the Houston Astros, was a surprise addition to the team’s World Series roster amid an injury to outfielder Jake Meyers. It was unclear what sort of production the Astros were expecting him to bring to the postseason, considering he struggled through his 14 regular season games with the club that claimed him off waivers following his Red Sox release.

Houston used him as a pinch-hitter in Games 3 and 4 of the Fall Classic, but to no avail. Entering Sunday, González hadn’t logged any RBIs since Sept. 20 and his last hit came in the regular-season finale on Oct. 3.

The expectations likely weren’t high when he came in to pinch hit for José Urquidy in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. But he delivered regardless, launching a first-pitch single to left field to score Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman, giving the Astros a 7-5 lead over the Atlanta Braves in a must-win game.

The Braves are up three games to one in the series, so González truly could be the reason Houston’s season stays alive.

Baseball sure is something.