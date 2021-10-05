Four Thoughts On Jamie Collins’ Impending Return To Patriots Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready for Jamie Collins, Round 3.

Collins and the Patriots are “working toward” a contract that would bring the free agent linebacker back for a third stint in New England, according to reports Tuesday from ESPN’s Field Yates and others.

While no deal has been finalized, here are four thoughts on what a Collins return would mean for the Patriots’ defense:

— New England’s linebacking corps has not been as deep as most expected heading into the season. Edge rusher Matt Judon has been fantastic, but Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley all have missed games due to injury and the Patriots seem to be managing Dont’a Hightower’s workload as he returns from his 2020 opt-out. (He’s played just 69 percent of defensive snaps in each of the last two games.)

Collins, who was let go by the Detroit Lions last week, will add speed to this group and can contribute in multiple ways, playing off the ball or on the edge. Judon has been the Patriots’ only consistently productive pass rusher this season, as Uche missed Week 3 and then was quiet against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 after a hot start to the season.

Collins played 439 snaps at inside linebacker and 337 at outside linebacker in 2019, his most recent season with New England. The Patriots used him more as an off-the-ball ‘backer during his first stint with the team, which began in 2013 and ended when he was traded to Cleveland midway through the 2016 season.

— Lions coach Dan Campbell openly questioned Collins’ effort before Detroit attempted to trade and then ultimately cut him. He also turns 32 later this month. Who knows if he still can be the same type of game-changing defensive playmaker he was earlier in his career.