Golden Knights Pregame Ice Show Vs. Kraken Was Unbelievable

NESN Logo Sign In

The league’s youngest franchises faced off as the NHL returned to action Tuesday night, and the Vegas Golden Knights had quite a welcome for the Seattle Kraken.

By this point, Vegas is well known for its in-arena productions at the T-Mobile Arena. But their home opener this year may have taken it to a new level as it got ready to host Seattle for its first game in franchise history.

Check out the scenes from the pregame ice show, which features a Knight fighting off a giant sea monster.

There was an animated Kraken fight.



Seriously. pic.twitter.com/b0xdUPTY5t — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) October 13, 2021

If you want to see a pre-game intro of a Knight fighting a virtual Kraken ? #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/e2KIfd77ZU — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 13, 2021

oh my goodness pic.twitter.com/XIJvsBDewL — Marisa Ingemi ? (@Marisa_Ingemi) October 13, 2021

The brains of this operation certainly isn’t getting paid enough.