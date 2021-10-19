This Graphic Explains J.D. Martinez’s 2021 Playoff Success In Nutshell

NESN Logo Sign In

Just think: There was a point where it was unclear whether J.D. Martinez would play in a postseason game for the 2021 Boston Red Sox.

The slugger suffered an ankle injury during Boston’s regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals. He then missed the Red Sox’s AL Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees, as well as Boston’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

But Martinez returned in Game 2 of the ALDS, and all he’s done since is rake. The 34-year-old enters Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night batting .423 (11-for-26) with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.310 OPS in six playoff contests.

David Adler, who works with Statcast and FieldVision for Major League Baseball, on Tuesday afternoon added context to Martinez’s 2021 postseason success.

Basically, Martinez has been exceptional at taking advantage of opposing pitchers’ mistakes, evidenced by the following graphic showing the damage he’s inflicted on pitches up in the strike zone.

J.D. Martinez is killing every mistake this postseason.



He's batting .563 and slugging 1.188 with three home runs vs. pitches in the upper two thirds of the zone. He's gotten a hit on one of every three pitches thrown to him there (nine hits on 27 pitches). pic.twitter.com/8UjXytIKTy — David Adler (@_dadler) October 19, 2021

As Adler notes, Martinez is hitting .563 with three homers and a 1.188 slugging percentage on pitches in the upper two-thirds of the zone this postseason. He’s totaled nine hits on 27 such pitches.