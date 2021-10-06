NESN Logo Sign In

It seems former Boston Red Sox catcher and current assistant Jason Varitek is among those who operate under the “people don’t forget” mantra, as Alex Rodriguez can testify.

Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees star and current ESPN analyst, was asked during Tuesday’s broadcast of the American League Wild Card Game if he has ever spoke to Varitek since that unforgettable day on July 24, 2004.

“Not yet. Not yet. Not yet,” Rodriguez responded on the ESPN. broadcast with the Red Sox leading the Yankees in the win-or-go-home game. “Stay tuned. Stay tuned.”

Fans of the Red Sox, Yankees and sports in general surely will remember that day. Varitek shoved his gloved into the face of Rodriguez, sparking a bench-clearing brawl which will be remembered for the rest of eternity.

It was then noted by ESPN’s Buster Olney how it’s been more than 15 years since that fateful day.

“I’m not good at math, but that sounds about right,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez has previously said how he respects Varitek, who is Boston’s current game-planning coordinator. The two have had some awkward encounters previously, though.