Here Are Historic Implications Of Either Braves, Astros World Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Whatever happens, the 2021 World Series will be historic.

The Braves and Astros are set to kick off the Fall Classic on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park with Atlanta’s Charlie Morton to square up with Houston’s Frambler Valdez.

Atlanta and Houston enter the matchup with a combined 10 World Series appearances — counting only appearances in current cities — along with four total titles respectfully.

The Braves spent half of the the 1990s in the World Series — including a win in 1995 — to go along with this season. Atlanta’s other World Series wins came in different cities with wins in 1914 and 1957 based in Milwaukee and Boston. While Houston’s success has come much later as they’ve punched their ticket to three of the last five Fall Classics, along with 2005 winning their lone title in 2017.

If the Braves were to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy it would snap a 26-year drought and be the squad’s second championship since moving to the city in 1966. A title also would be the first for the city of Atlanta since the Braves’ last championship run in 1995.

If the Astros only have four appearances in their history but if they were to win the 2021 World Series it would be their second in team history, but also first since the sign-stealing debacle. It also would be manager Dusty Baker’s first title during his illustrious coaching career. A championship in Houston would be the cities second during the Astros core group’s impressive run, and third title overall since the Rockets won the NBA championship in 1995.

There’s a lot on the lines for both teams beginning Tuesday.