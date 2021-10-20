Here’s First Look At Stephon Gilmore In Panthers Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard enough not seeing Stephon Gilmore suit up for the New England Patriots anymore. But pretty soon, watching him play with the Carolina Panthers will add insult to injury.

The All-Pro corner on Wednesday practiced with his new team for the first time, and the Panthers posted a picture of him in the black and teal.

Carolina’s plan is to ease Gilmore back in after he started the season on the Patriots’ six-week injury reserve, head coach Matt Rhule said, via team reporter Darin Gantt.

“Obviously, I’d love to have him play Sunday,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “Will he play, will he not play? I don’t know.”

So much for out of sight, out of mind.