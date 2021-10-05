Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Weekend Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Gisele Bundchen mixed football and family during her latest trip to New England.

The supermodel wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined his family Saturday night at Novara Restaurant in Milton, Mass., to celebrate his nephew’s christening. Novara manager Lindsey Mills told The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney the 60-person party included Bundchen, Brady’s parents, sister, nepew and a host of other family and friends, but not the legendary quarterback.

“They were here enjoying a little family time, and they were very nice,” Mill said. “Tom wasn’t there — he was probably prepping for the game.”

Brady helped the Buccaneers earn a hard-fought 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in his first return to Foxoboro as an opponent. He also set the NFL record for career passing yards during the contest. Bundchen and the children she shares with Brady cheered him on from the sidelines throughout.

That was only the latter part of what was a fun-filled weekend in their old stomping grounds.