Here’s What Chaim Bloom Said On Garrett Richards’ Role With Red Sox

What will Garett Richards’ role with the Red Sox look like in 2022?

The 33-year-old had a roller coaster season for Boston in 2021, but ended it on a high note becoming one of Alex Cora’s most dependable arms out of the bullpen as the Red Sox scratched and clawed their way into the postseason.

Although Richards was removed from Boston’s postseason roster due to a hamstring injury, his performance down the stretch impressed and now the Red Sox have a decision to make as they have a team option heading into 2022.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom discussed Richards’ potential role heading into next season with reporters Monday and also had high praise for the the right-hander.

“It took him a little while to get going in the bullpen, but without what he did in the bullpen we absolutely would not have made the postseason. He was huge for us there. So there are a lot of good things there,” Bloom said Monday. “Where that leaves us as far as this decision, we haven’t gotten into it yet. But I think for a year where it was apparent and by his own admission some struggles to work through, I think he contributed in a lot of impressive ways.”

The deadline for the Red Sox took make a decision on their option with Richards is five days after the final game of the World Series.