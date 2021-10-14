Here’s What Impresses Travis Shaw Most About Xander Bogaerts

NESN Logo Sign In

The leader of a Major League Baseball team sets the tone for the rest of the ballclub, and it’s safe to say the Red Sox are in great hands with Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts arguably ranks among the most underappreciated players in all of baseball. This lack of proper recognition might be due in part to the fact that the Red Sox shortstop typically does not draw attention to himself.

This modesty never ceases to amaze Travis Shaw, who first played alongside Bogaerts nearly a decade ago.

“He’s the leader,” Shaw told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Obviously when I was here in ’16, David (Ortiz) was still here. Dustin (Pedroia) was still here. Where he is now, he’s taking a leadership role. He’s still an unbelievable player.

“What I take from it is how humble he is. He’s a superstar. He’s one of the best shortstops in the game and he doesn’t act like it. He continues to work hard every single day and prepare like he’s still a rookie, and that’s what makes him special.”

After a bit of a cold streak to close out the regular season, Bogaerts got hot at the perfect time for the Red Sox. The three-time All-Star batted .333 with two RBIs and six runs scored in Boston’s four-game American League Division Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Should Bogaerts keep it up at the plate, the Sox will be in good position to take down the Houston Astros and win the AL pennant.