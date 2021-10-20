Here’s What Patriots Likely Must Do To Make Playoffs After 2-4 Start

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — “We’re 2-4. We know that we’re not a 2-4 team.”

That’s what Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith said Wednesday, repeating what’s become a popular refrain among New England players.

Special teamer Justin Bethel used a variation of it after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, saying the Patriots are “a good team with a bad record.” Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne this week said he’s confident New England will turn its season around.

But whether the Patriots should or should not be 2-4 — three of their losses came by six points or fewer and hinged on one or two pivotal plays — they are. They’re 0-4 at home. Their only wins have come against the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Those are indisputable facts.

The question now is whether the rest of their season will play out similarly.

The Patriots’ sour start drastically decreased their odds of returning to the postseason this year, but it did not extinguish them. With 12 weeks still to play, there is plenty of time for New England to find its groove, remedy their myriad early-season mistakes and vault back into the playoff picture.

Doing so won’t be easy, though. FiveThirtyEight gives the Patriots a 22% chance of making the playoffs. Football Outsiders has it at 30.1%.