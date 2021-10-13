NESN Logo Sign In

The good news is Jaylen Brown should be eligible to return to the Boston Celtics for the team’s first regular season game. The bad news is Al Horford likely won’t be.

The duo both recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine away from the team. Brown is asymptomatic, and coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Horford after the Celtics got word of the veteran big’s diagnosis.

“Al’s doing okay,” Udoka said Wednesday in his media availability. “Obviously nobody wants to be in the situation so there’s no real positive about it, but health-wise, overall he’s doing okay.”

It was announced Tuesday that Horford tested positive, just before the team flew down to Florida to face the Orlando Magic in their third preseason game. Unfortunately, the 10-day timeline to get him back isn’t promising for Opening Night.

“It’s going to be close based on the amount of days since he was just the positive, and then from there you’ve got to have your two (negative) results,” Udoka said. “Similar situation to what I went through before training camp so, timeline-wise is going to be very close. We’ll see what happens with that, but we should definitely have Jaylen back by then.”

Both he and Brown have stayed engaged with the team and coaches, with access to practice and game film, but Udoka says the team is taking it slow with what’s implement in their absence.

It’s not ideal timing as the team tries to build chemistry and test out rotations before games start mattering against their record. But hopefully getting these positive cases out of the way now won’t lead to what happened last season when the Celtics literally spent more time with players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols than any other team in the league.