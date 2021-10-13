Here’s Who ESPN Believes Is Patriots’ Most-Improved Player

NESN Logo Sign In

With Julian Edelman out of the picture, Jakobi Meyers was tasked with establishing himself as the Patriots’ true top wide receiver.

And while New England’s offense hasn’t offered much to write home about through five weeks, Meyers has looked worthy of the No. 1 billing.

Meyers caught at least four passes in all of the Patriots’ first five games, including two performances of eight-plus grabs. Perhaps more important than anything, the third-year pro has developed a strong connection with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. This is evidenced by Meyers’ targets per game average currently sitting north of nine.

No, Meyers is not amid an eye-popping “breakout” season. But ESPN believes the 24-year-old is New England’s most-improved player from a season ago.

“Meyers has been targeted a team-high 47 times and has totaled 31 receptions for 302 yards,” Mike Reiss wrote. “While he had one regrettable drop in Sunday’s win over the Texans in which he was wide-open, Meyers’ leap forward is reflected in that through the first five games of last season, he had just one catch for 7 yards. The third-year receiver is still looking for his first touchdown reception, though.”

The North Carolina State product could be in store for a big outing Sunday when the Patriots host the Cowboys. Dallas currently is allowing the second-most passing yards per game.