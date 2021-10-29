Here’s Why Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Was Not Named Gold Glove Finalist

The answer doesn't get much simpler

by

When the Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday afternoon, many Boston Red Sox fans questioned why Kiké Hernández did not make the cut.

Hernández played great defense for the Red Sox in 2021, both at second base and in the outfield. He made some highlight-reel throws and catches from center field to keep runs off the board and runners off the base paths.

So, after a successful defensive season, why was Hernández not considered a finalist? The answer is quite simple.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who received an email from Rawlings representatives, Hernández “was eligible for the Gold Glove in center field despite playing a significant amount of innings at second base. He simply was not selected as a finalist.”

Hunter Renfroe was the lone Red Sox representative to be named a Gold Glove finalist. The winners will be announced Nov. 7.

