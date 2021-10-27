History Isn’t On Astros Side After Losing World Series Game 1 To Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Astros fell in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and if history repeats itself, that might just be the beginning.

The Atlanta Braves jumped all over the Astros early with Jorge Soler setting the tone with a lead-off home run, and it would be all Braves from there en route to the 6-2 win.

History hasn’t been kind in recent years to the squad that lost Game 1 of the World Series — in each of the last three Fall Classics, the winner of Game 1 was the winner of it all.

Teams that win Game 1 have won the last 3 #WorldSeries.



The last team to overcome falling behind 0-1 was the @astros vs the Dodgers in 2017. pic.twitter.com/2YHie32vXh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

One bright spot for the Astros is they actually were the last team to win after dropping the first game. But they definitely have an uphill climb if Tuesday was any indication.

The World Series continues Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park with Atlanta’s Max Fried set to toe the rubber against Houston’s Jose Urquidy. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.