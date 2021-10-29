History Says World Series Game 3 Ultimately Could Decide Champion

NESN Logo Sign In

Arguably the most important baseball game of the season will take place Friday night.

The Houston Astros travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves in Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park with the series knotted at one game a piece and history on the side of whoever comes away victorious Friday.

The 2021 World Series is the 18th over the last 41 years to be tied up after three games with the Game 3 victor going on to win the series 13 of the previous 17 for a win percentage of 76.5%. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the most recent team to fit this bill as they took down the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 after winning Game 3 to break a stalemate.

Luis Garcia will toe the rubber for the Astros on Friday night against Atlanta’s Ian Anderson with first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

If history repeats itself, we may have a good idea of MLB’s next champion come Saturday.