Hockey East Women Matchups Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and the ACC have quite the schedules heading into the weekend.

For the Hockey East Women, Maine will visit UNH at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Whittemore Ice Arena. In other action, Boston College will welcome Colorado College at 7 p.m. on Saturday. NESN will air both games.

UNH alum Kacey Bellamy also will be on Friday’s broadcast as a color commentator in what will be the first of many appearances in the booth. Her wealth of hockey knowledge comes from the 439 games she played in her college, professional and international careers. She represented the U.S. at three Winter Olympic games, winning one gold and two silver medals.

Over on the college football side, Penn will face Yale at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with NESN+ airing the game.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. — Men’s ice hockey: Bentley at Holy Cross (NESN)

Friday, Oct. 22

2 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Maine at New Hampshire (NESN)

4 p.m. — ACC Field Hockey: No. 4 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Colorado College at No. 10 Boston College (NESN+)

8 p.m. — ACC Volleyball: Clemson at Boston College (NESN)