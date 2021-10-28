How Bill Belichick Feels About Facing Former Player’s Son In Patriots-Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is no spring chicken. That’s obviously something the New England Patriots head coach is well aware of.

But moments like the one awaiting him Sunday in Los Angeles offer a blatant reminder that the future Hall of Famer is getting up there in age.

The Chargers defense that will try to slow down Mac Jones and Co. in Week 8 features Asante Samuel Jr. That name undoubtedly will ring a bell for Patriots fans, as the rookie cornerback’s father played the first five seasons of his NFL career in Foxboro.

“Makes me feel old,” a smiling Belichick told reporters Wednesday when asked about going up against the four-time Pro Bowl selection’s son, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

The younger Samuel played in all six of the Chargers’ games to date, amassing 20 total tackles with five passes defended and two interceptions. The Florida State product probably isn’t going to make a serious case for Defensive Rookie of the Year (12-to-1 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook), but he’s played up to second-round draft billing.

The elder Samuel all but surely will be pulling for the Bolts on Sunday. Not only because his son plays for the team, but he also isn’t the biggest Belichick fan.