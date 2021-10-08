How Bruins Star David Pastrnak Is Bringing ‘Pasta’ Nickname To Life

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have their very own entrepreneur in David Pastrnak.

Commonly known as “Pasta” in the hockey world, Pastrnak is taking a big next step in bringing his nickname to life — in the form of a favorite Italian food.

What started as eating pasta Bolognese as a pregame ritual now has developed into a collaboration with the Stop & Shop supermarket chain, as Pastrnak on Tuesday launched “Pasta” pasta. This limited-edition pasta can be purchased in Massachusetts locations, along with a few other surrounding states in New England.

“I like all the types (of pasta),” Pastrnak said, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, “I try to switch it up. My favorite is obviously penne. Pretty much any pasta that has Bolognese on it.”

The “Pasta” pasta boxes will be on sale for 88 cents each, highlighting the player’s jersey number. The penne pasta boxes also will showcase the Bruins’ black and gold colors and Pastrnak’s signature.

The secret is out! Excited to announced my limited-edition pasta, that?s 88 cents and only available at @StopandShop. Proceeds from each box sold benefit pediatric cancer research at @DanaFarber & @TheJimmyFund. #PastaALAStopandShop #PastaPasta pic.twitter.com/sxXcn9YKeN — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) October 5, 2021

Although many Bruins fans might be mesmerized by seeing their star player’s face when walking through grocery store aisles, this “Pasta” project means much more than meets the eye.