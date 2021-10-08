How Bruins Star David Pastrnak Is Bringing ‘Pasta’ Nickname To Life

The Boston Bruins have their very own entrepreneur in David Pastrnak.
Commonly known as “Pasta” in the hockey world, Pastrnak is taking a big next step in bringing his nickname to life — in the form of a favorite Italian food.
What started as eating pasta Bolognese as a pregame ritual now has developed into a collaboration with the Stop & Shop supermarket chain, as Pastrnak on Tuesday launched “Pasta” pasta. This limited-edition pasta can be purchased in Massachusetts locations, along with a few other surrounding states in New England.
“I like all the types (of pasta),” Pastrnak said, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, “I try to switch it up. My favorite is obviously penne. Pretty much any pasta that has Bolognese on it.”
The “Pasta” pasta boxes will be on sale for 88 cents each, highlighting the player’s jersey number. The penne pasta boxes also will showcase the Bruins’ black and gold colors and Pastrnak’s signature.
Although many Bruins fans might be mesmerized by seeing their star player’s face when walking through grocery store aisles, this “Pasta” project means much more than meets the eye.
Pastrnak will give back to the heart and soul of the local community, as “Pasta” pasta sales will support pediatric cancer research at both the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
“I want to take advantage of the position I’m in,” Pastrnak told Benjamin, “It takes very little for me to help the community. It’s so easy for us to take a couple hours per day (to help) Dana Farber. I really want to help out, especially for kids.”
We’ve seen many athletes on Wheaties boxes over the years, but “Pasta” on a pasta box? That’s a fun twist.