Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a very simple gesture after Boston’s playoff-clinching win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday, and Chaim Bloom certainly appreciated it.

Cora presented Boston’s chief baseball officer with the lineup card after the Red Sox advanced to the American League Wild Card Game following a win in their regular-season finale. It came during a postgame celebration in the Red Sox locker room, and was later shared by the team.

Bloom, while speaking on NESN’s pregame show with Tom Caron before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees, expressed how much that gesture meant to him.

“I didn’t know that was coming. That got me. That meant a lot, from Alex,” Bloom said on NESN. “And, you know, like you said, I was the one there but we do this together. There’s 200 people that made this happen. I’m the guy that’s on TV a lot, but it’s not about me, it’s about what we do as a group. But that meant a ton from Alex. It caught me totally off guard.”

Red Sox fans certainly are hoping there will be another lineup card to be presented Tuesday following the win-or-go-home contest against the Yankees at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN, and you can watch postgame coverage on NESN.