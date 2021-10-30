The Atlanta Braves had a combined no-hitter through most of Game 3 of the World Series.
But all good things must come to an end, and the Houston Astros took care of that in the top of the eighth inning Friday night with a bloop single from … pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz. Because of course.
The ball dropped just in front of Eddie Rosario, who probably could have made a more concerted effort to catch the ball given the circumstances.
Oh well.
Ian Anderson started Atlanta off on the right foot, with 5 full innings of work with four strikeouts. A.J. Minter (two strikeouts) and Luke Jackson each added an inning of no-hit ball, but Tyler Matzek ultimately gave up the first hit of the game.
The Braves held a narrow 1-0 lead to that point.
Atlanta would go on to take down the Astros 2-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead.