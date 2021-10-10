How Jamie Collins’ Patriots Jersey Will Look Slightly Different From Last Time

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins appears set to make his third Patriots debut Sunday when New England visits the Houston Texans.

The veteran linebacker signed with the Patriots this week following his release from the Detroit Lions. During his first meeting with reporters, Collins expressed genuine gratitude for receiving yet another opportunity in Foxboro, Mass.

Ahead of the Week 5 against the Texans, the Patriots shared photos of their road white jerseys. Included in the photo dump was a photo of Collins’ jersey which, unlike his last tour in New England, features a “Sr.” after the last name.

Take a look:

New look for Jamie Collins, who added a "Sr." to his jersey for his third stint with the Patriots.



He wore the "Sr." in Cleveland and Detroit but didn't with the Pats in 2019.



(photo via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/TqC4UrcXYX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 10, 2021

Collins nearly wore No. 30 instead of No. 58, which was his number with the Patriots in 2019. The 31-year-old on Friday indicated he paid second-year player Anfernee Jennings a significant amount of money to have back his old number.