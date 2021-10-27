How Linus Ullmark Can Make Bruins History With Win Vs. Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark has fit in perfectly so far with the Boston Bruins.

After spending the first six years of his career between the pipes for the Buffalo Sabres, the 28-year-old inked a four-year deal with the Black and Gold and has a spotless record to open the season.

Ullmark is set to put that perfect record on the line Wednesday night as he makes his third straight start in Boston’s tilt with the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.

If the netminder were to earn his third straight Wednesday it would put him in some impressive company in Bruins history.

In the squad’s 96-year history, 110 goaltenders have donned the spoked B — including Ullmark — and of that group only seven have won their first three starts as a member of the Bruins: Andre Gill (1967-68), Mike Moffat (1981-82; 1982-83), Bill Ranford (1985-85), Brian Lacher (1994-95), Andrew Raycroft (2000-01), Alex Auld (2007-08) and Jonas Gustavsson (2015-16). Ullmark could be the eighth if all goes well against the undefeated Panthers.

The Bruins have been blessed with plenty of goaltender talent in their history from the great Gerry Cheevers, to Tim Thomas and most recently Tuukka Rask, but if Ullmark were to secure a win over the Panthers he already can say he’s done something they have not.

Not a bad start for the big fella.