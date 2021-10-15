How Mookie Betts Thinks Dodgers-Giants Rivalry Compares To Red Sox-Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The historic Red Sox rivalry with the New York Yankees is up for discussion as former Boston outfielder Mookie Betts was asked about the topic.

Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 MLB season after he played for the Sox from 2014-19. The outfielder also contributed to the 2018 World Series Championship and was apart of the Yankees demise during the American League Division Series that year.

Mookie was asked for his opinion when trying to make a comparison in regard to the well-known East Coast rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees and the up-and-coming West Coast rivalry between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Betts was asked for his thoughts on the nature of this series which might have pushed the West Coast rivalry past Boston vs. New York. He had little to say on the matter as he’s been known to avoid controversy.

“I mean, yeah, yeah, no, I don?t really know,” Betts responded to the reporter.

With urge to get more insight from Betts, teammate Max Scherzer insisted he elaborate.

“This is definitely different. Maybe the different coasts, East Coast people are different than West Coast. I don’t know,” he said. “But it’s definitely, it’s definitely a lot of fun to be a part of a rivalry like this and just being able to, just being a part of it, being able to contribute in it is just fun.”