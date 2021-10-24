How ‘Dope’ Patriots Trick-Play Touchdown In Jets Rout Came To Be

Bourne repped the play in practice, though, and the Patriots — who’ve increasingly relied on trick plays to keep defenses off-balance — felt comfortable putting him in that spot.

“Through practice, I was kind of getting critiqued,” Bourne said. “I kind of threw it too high, floating it at practice and (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) kind of told me to put it on a rope. So just practicing, man, executing at practice, making it feel normal in a game. It’s just another practice play. That’s definitely how it felt when I got the ball.

“Shoutout to Nelly. Shoutout to the line holding up. We were able to make that play, man. Big play to start the game. Start off on the right foot.”

Head coach Bill Belichick said the play was the perfect counter to New York’s aggressive defense — and that Bourne delivered a perfect ball.

“I think it was just kind of the right situation,” Belichick said. “I mean, Josh does a great job of mixing plays in to take advantage of the defense’s overaggressiveness, whether it’s pursuit or run force or whatever it happens to be. It was a great call by Josh, and honestly very well executed by everybody. You know, Nelly, it was just kind of the right timing of getting the defender to come up and then get behind him. Obviously, KB made a great throw. That was like a quarterback pass. It was a very well-executed play.

“That’s always the key. Timing and play calling are great, but it always comes down to execution, and those guys really executed it well.”

It was the third completion by a Patriots wide receiver this season and the first by one other than Meyers, who threw two touchdowns in 2020. Other New England skill players, like running backs James White, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden, have thrown backward passes on different gadget plays.

“We work on these a lot,” center David Andrews said. “So when we do call them it’s not some big thing. We put a lot of time and effort into them. It’s great execution by KB and Nelly and big Mike (Onwenu) who had a big play to cut the defensive end right there. Everyone executed and did their job.”