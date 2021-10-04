How To Watch Red Sox-Yankees Coverage Monday, Tuesday On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN will bring you close to the action when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off for their playoff lives.

NESN will produce a 30-minute special previewing the Boston versus New York American League Wild Card game. The show, titled “Soxtober: Wild Card Preview,” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday on NESN.

The special is the first of NESN’s coverage of Red Sox-Yankees, which is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Fenway Park. NESN will air pregame coverage at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Here’s a rundown of NESN’s coverage plans for the big game:

Monday, Oct. 4

6:30 p.m. — “Soxtober: Wild Card Preview”

Tuesday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live Presented by Plymouth Rock Assurance”

8:08 p.m. — Red Sox-Yankees will air on ESPN

Immediately after the final out — “WB Mason Red Sox Extra Innings Live”

