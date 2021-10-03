How Tom Brady Greeted Robert Kraft Ahead Of First Game Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft welcomed Tom Brady back to his old stomping grounds with a warm embrace.

NBC cameras captured the greeting between the New England Patriots owner and former quarterback after Brady arrived at Gillette Stadium for Sunday night’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

The clip featured only video, no audio, but Brady and Kraft hugged and chatted outside the Bucs’ locker room.

Check this out.@TomBrady saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/qkuEQdXJk5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2021

Brady also caught up with retired quarterback Drew Brees, whose NFL passing yards record he’s likely to break Sunday night. Brady needs just 68 yards to pass Brees, who now works as an NBC analyst.