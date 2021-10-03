How Tom Brady Greeted Robert Kraft Ahead Of First Game Vs. Patriots

Robert Kraft welcomed Tom Brady back to his old stomping grounds with a warm embrace.
NBC cameras captured the greeting between the New England Patriots owner and former quarterback after Brady arrived at Gillette Stadium for Sunday night’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.
The clip featured only video, no audio, but Brady and Kraft hugged and chatted outside the Bucs’ locker room.
Brady also caught up with retired quarterback Drew Brees, whose NFL passing yards record he’s likely to break Sunday night. Brady needs just 68 yards to pass Brees, who now works as an NBC analyst.
During an appearance Sunday morning on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown,” Kraft explained how the Patriots plan to commemorate Brady’s return.
“I want everyone in this building to know, right before the Buccaneers come out, you look at the big board, and for one minute, we’re going to run something that I think is very respectful and worthy,” Kraft said on ESPN. “And if he winds up breaking the record — although I guess in some ways, I hope he doesn’t — but realistically, he will. The game will stop, and we will honor that moment out of respect to him as a great athlete.”
On NFL Network, Kraft said he hopes and believes Brady will retire a Patriot.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.