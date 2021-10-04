How Tom Brady, Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Loss To Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a dramatic, low-scoring, rain-soacked thriller at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots in his return to Gillette Stadium.

Here’s a closer look at how Brady and his rookie Patriots counterpart, Mac Jones, performed in this highly anticipated primetime matchup:

TOM BRADY

Brady took the field to rousing cheers and “BRA-DY, BRA-DY” chants from the capacity crowd in Foxboro, but he heard a chorus of boos when he and the Bucs’ offense jogged out for their first possession. That drive ended in a punt after Brady overthrew an open Cameron Brate on a third-down deep ball.

Overthrows and high passes plagued Brady throughout the first half, during which he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes (15 of 27). Whether the rainy condition or the nerves that accompanied his homecoming were to blame, Brady was off-target on 10 of his first-half attempts, according to ESPN Stats & Info, higher than his total from any of the Bucs’ first three full games.

After the Patriots, leading 7-3 at the time, chose to punt on fourth-and-2 from midfield with 1:49 remaining, Brady began assembling one of his patented two-minute drills, finding Chris Godwin for back-to-back completions of 26 and 28 yards. But he misfired on two short passes to Antonio Brown near the Patriots’ red zone, and the Bucs settled for a field goal.

Tampa Bay had another promising first-half drive that ended with back-to-back drops (by Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette) and a missed field goal.

Brady went three-and-out on his first two drives after halftime but found paydirt on the third, benefiting from a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Matthew Slater on a Patriots punt. The Bucs took over near midfield and drove 52 yards in eight plays, with Fournette (one catch, 11 yards; three rushes, 15 yards) doing most of the heavy lifting. Ronald Jones finished the job with an 8-yard touchdown run.