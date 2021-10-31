How Was Chargers Defender Not Flagged For This Hit On Mac Jones?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones was at the center of two questionable officiating decisions Sunday.

First, Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he lightly grazed a diving Jones as the New England Patriots quarterback scrambled for a first down.

It was a ticky-tack penalty, but not an overly surprising one given the way passers are protected in the modern NFL.

The more baffling call came five plays later.

With the Patriots threatening near the Chargers’ goal line, LA called a late timeout that prompted officials to blow the whistle immediately after the snap. That didn’t stop defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, though. He rushed past guard Ted Karras and drilled Jones well after the play had been blown dead.

After a season's worth of the weakest roughing the passer calls we've ever seen, no flag is thrown after Mac Jones gets planted way after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/NVXsE4ei5y — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 31, 2021

New England’s O-linemen leaped to their QB’s defense, but no flags were thrown, neither for Tillery’s hit nor the ensuing scuffle.